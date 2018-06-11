Lowest point of politics: BJP on opposition’s response to threat to PM Modi

New Delhi: The BJP today slammed opposition parties for claiming that an alleged Maoist plan to assassinate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be a publicity ploy and said it was the “lowest point of insensitivity and politics”. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that everybody should have condemned such an attempt in one voice following the recovery of a letter that talks of assassinating the prime minister, more so as India has lost two PMs to violence.

“People are still not sensitive,” he said. He referred to NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s claim yesterday that the BJP may be trying to gain sympathy as it has realised that it is losing popular support. According to police probing the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence, a letter recovered from Maoists talked about the ultras mulling a “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” and suggesting that Modi should be targeted during his road shows.

Javadekar said instead of questioning those who wrote the letter, opposition parties were questioning as to how it came to the fore. “This is the lowest point of insensitivity and politics,” he said.

If there is threat against opposition leaders, the government takes it very seriously, he said, adding that violence by Maoists, LTTE and terrorists have killed many people. “Even in this, people are bringing politics. This is so bad,” he said.