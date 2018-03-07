Lokpal vacancy will be filled soon: Centre to SC

New Delhi : The selection committee for appointing Lokpal has decided to first fill the vacancy of eminent jurist in the panel before taking further action, the Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court on the March 1 meeting of the committee in which Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge declined to participate as a special invitee.

Those who participated in the meeting were the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Lok Sabha Speaker, as the chairman and members of the selection committee respectively, reports PTI.

“Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Indian National Congress which is the single largest party in opposition in the Lok Sabha, who was invited to attend the meeting as ‘special invitee’, declined to attend the meeting,” the affidavit filed by the Centre said, adding that Kharge had sent a communication in this regard on February 28.

At the outset, Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the affidavit filed by the Department of Personnel and Training before a bench of justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi which was told that the selection committee has taken note of the vacancy of eminent person and has decided to fill it up at the earliest before proceeding with the matter.

The post of eminent jurist has fallen vacant due to the passing away of senior advocate P P Rao last year.

Taking note of the submission of the Attorney General and the Centre’s affidavit, the bench asked “Is there any indication when this eminent jurist will be selected?”

When Venugopal replied that it would be done “at the earliest”, the bench observed, “at the earliest means neither here nor there.”

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Common Cause, which has filed a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings for not appointing a Lokpal despite the apex court’s verdict of April 27 last year, told the bench that it was quiet clear that the government does not want to appoint Lokpal and they were simply dragging their feet.

He said that almost an year has gone by since the apex court had passed a judgement but nothing has been done and only after the contempt plea was filed before the top court, a meeting of the selection committee was scheduled for March 1.

The bench, which posted the matter for April 17, said, “let us see what they do in these four weeks.”

In the affidavit, the Centre gave the details of the the steps taken and proposed under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

It said that the Supreme Court’s April 27, 2017 verdict was duly considered by the competent authority of the central government.

“Taking note of the judgement in letter and spirit, the chairperson of the selection committee, viz, the Prime Minister took a decision on February 22 to convene a meeting of the selection committee as provided under section 4 (1) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act,” the affidavit said.

The notice of the meeting addressed to the members of the selection committee was issued on February 22 and it was scheduled for March 1 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, the official residence of the Prime Minister, it said.

The committee took note of the vacancy in the position of ‘eminent jurist’ in the selection committee and “it was decided first to fill up the vacancy of the ‘eminent jurist’ as a member of the selection committee under the Act at the earliest before proceeding further in the matter”, it said.

The Centre said that the selection committee is currently seized with the matter and once the ‘eminent jurist’ is appointed as a member in the existing vacancy, further steps will be taken by the selection committee to proceed in the matter.

The Centre had, on February 23, told the apex court that the process for appointing the anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal was going on.

SC takes strong exception of foul language against Kejri

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took strong exception of the use of derogatory language against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in placards during BJP protests against the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital, saying such insulting acts should be “strongly discouraged”. A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta referred to a CD filed by the court-mandated monitoring committee and said it had found two objectionable things in video footage of the anti-sealing protest — waiving of flags of a particular political party and carrying banners which were derogatory to the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Comply with govt advisory on tri-colour: HC to public

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a circular to ensure compliance of the flag code and the government’s advisory not to use national flag made of “plastic”.

A public notice was put up on the high court’s website on Monday by the registrar general (general) Ramesh Chand along with the government’s January 9 advisory to all the states and Union Territories to ensure that during important national, cultural and sports events, the national flag made of paper is used and not the plastic ones, reports PTI. “Since, the plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags, these do not get decomposed for a long time and ensuring appropriate disposal of national flags made of plastic commensurate with dignity of the flag, is a practical problem,” the advisory had said.

As per Section 2 of The Prevention of insults to National Honour Act, 1971 – Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.