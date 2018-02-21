Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan visits Lilavati over Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s health

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Feb 21, 2018 09:52 am
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has visited the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai to enquire about Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s health.

In a statement the Lok Sabha secretariat here said that Mahajan visited the hospital late on Tuesday and spoke to Parrikar’s sons, who apprised her about the Chief Minister’s condition. Mahajan expressed hope that the former Defence Minister would soon be fully fit to serve the people of his state.


