Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protests by AIADMK members

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were today once again rocked by noisy protests by AIADMK members as the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon, warning that if the din continues, she may have to adjourn sine die. As soon as the Question Hour was taken up at 11.00 am, AIADMK members trooped into the Well holding placards.

They were demanding setting of the Cauvery water management board to implement water-sharing between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Slogans such as ‘we want justice’ drowned the voice of other members who wanted to raise their issues.

A peeved Speaker Sumitra Mahajan quipped that the protesting members were “wasting” the time of the House. She said other members want the AIADMK to end their protest. She said if the din continued, “I may have to adjourn the House sine die (brining to an end the Budget session)”.

Several Congress, NCP and Left members were seen standing at their seats and urging the Chair to allow Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. TDP members were holding a big banner while standing at their seats. Amid the din, the House was adjourned till 12 noon after meeting for barely a few minutes.