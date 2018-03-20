Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid protests

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m., on Tuesday minutes after it met for the day. Protests started as soon as the House met, and several members trooped near the Speaker’s podium raising slogans and displaying placards.

In the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to run the Question Hour, but as the din continued, the House was adjourned. Tuesday is the 12th day of the second half of the Budget Session marred by disruptions. The session started on March 5 and will conclude on April 6.