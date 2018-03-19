New Delhi: The notices for no-confidence motion against the government could not be taken up today in the Lok Sabha as noisy protests by members from various parties disrupted proceedings, leading to adjournment of the House. Amid the din, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government was ready for discussion on any issue, including on the no-confidence motion.

As soon as the House met for Zero Hour after the Question Hour was washed out, members from TRS and AIADMK trooped into the Well carrying placards. While the TRS was demanding a rise in quota, the AIADMK was pressing for immediate setting up of the Cauvery river management board. Soon after papers were laid on the table amid slogan- shouting by unrelenting members, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government was ready to discuss any issue.

Some members have given notices for no-confidence motion and the government is ready for discussion on that as well, he added. He also requested all parties to cooperate so that discussion can be taken up. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan repeatedly requested the more than 25 members from the AIADMK and TRS standing in the Well to return to their seats. As the uproar continued, Mahajan said she was duty-bound to take up the notices for no-confidence motion but could not as the House was not in order. “Since the House is not in order, I will not be able to bring it… I am sorry,” she said before adjourning the proceedings for the day.

The notices have been given by YSR Congress member Y V Subba Reddy and two members from TDP — Thota Narasimham and Jayadev Galla. Both parties have been demanding special package for Andhra Pradesh, an issue on which the TDP quit the ruling NDA alliance last week. While today was the 11th consecutive day that the proceedings were washed out, this is the second day that Speaker was not able to take up notices for no-confidence motion.

Earlier during Question Hour, members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK protested over various issues, including the banking scam, leading to adjournment of the House till 12 noon. Since March 5, when Parliament had reassembled for the budget session after recess, the Lok Sabha has been witnessing disruptions every day. Last week, the House had passed the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills without any discussion amid similar protests.