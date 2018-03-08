Lok Sabha adjourned for the fourth consecutive day amid noisy protest on various issues

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha has disrupted once again on Thursday amid continuing protests by the opposition over the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other issues, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House for the day without any business being transacted.

Mahajan wished the members and the citizens on International Women’s Day. The members were on their seats at this point as the Speaker read out her message. However, soon after, members from different parties once again trooped near the Speaker’s podium, raising slogans.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urged the members to go back to their seats and said a discussion on banking irregularities could be taken up after the Question Hour.

“We are ready to have discussion on banking irregularities after the Question Hour,” the Minister said.

As the protest continued, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

When the House met again, the scene was no different, and papers were laid on the table of the House amid din. Mahajan then adjourned the House for the day.

On Wednesday, a meeting of floor leaders called by the Speaker remained inconclusive as Mahajan urged all parties to resolve their differences. The Opposition members wanted a discussion on banking irregularities under a motion that would entail voting, while the government had agreed for a discussion without voting.

Members from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were meanwhile demanding special economic status for Andhra Pradesh, while the AIADMK was demanding a Cauvery Management Board. This was the fourth consecutive day when the Lok Sabha was stalled by protests.