Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, no-confidence motion not taken up

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha today failed to take up again notices for no-confidence motion against the government after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House was not in order and adjourned proceedings amid noisy protests over various issues.

In a novel way to convey they have enough numbers to seek the no-confidence motion, members from the Congress, the Left and some other parties displayed blue-coloured placards, each with a circled number along with the words ‘For no- confidence’. The numbers ranged from 1 to at least 80. At least 50 members need to support a no-confidence notice for the House to accept it and start a debate.

As soon as the House met for the Zero Hour, members from the AIADMK trooped into the Well shouting slogans and demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery river management board while many other Opposition members were seeking taking up of notices for no-confidence motion.

Mahajan told the House that she has received notices for no-confidence motion from members of various parties, adding that she was duty-bound to take them up. However, she decided not to take up the notices citing that the House was not in order.

Unless the House is in order, “I will not be in a position” to take up notices, Mahajan said even as she requested protesting members to go back to their seats.

Members from the Congress, the Left, the TDP and some other parties stood up holding blue placards. Amid the din, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready for any discussion and sought to blame the Congress for the proceedings not going ahead.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the government for the impasse, saying it does not want discussion on the issue. “We are ready for discussion,” he said. Later talking to reporters, Kharge charged that this was a “government-sponsored agitation” and it was instigating AIADMK members to create ruckus so that the no-confidence motion cannot be taken up.

“The Speaker was claiming that she could not count members as there was ruckus in the well. Today, for her convenience we got placards showing the strength of more than 80 MPs. If the no-confidence motion is taken up, the government will be exposed and it will hurt its image as several issues be it foreign and economic policies as well as other issues will be taken up,” he said.

While noting that it was the 16th day the House has faced disruptions, he said they would again give the no-confidence motion tomorrow. Earlier, the House was adjourned till noon following protests by AIADMK members demanding immediate setting up of the Cauvery river water management board.