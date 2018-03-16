Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, Andhra Pradesh parties no-confidence motion against NDA not taken up

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha today could not take up notices for no-confidence motion against the NDA government moved by Andhra Pradesh parties, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan saying there was no order in the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day amid vociferous protests over various issues.

In the nearly four-year rule of the BJP-led NDA alliance, this is the first time that no-confidence motion notices have been moved against the government. The notices were moved by YSR Congress and TDP, who have been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, an issue on which the latter today quit the ruling alliance. The no-confidence notices were moved by YSR Congress member Y V Subba Reddy and TDP’s Thota Narasimham.

The Lower House proceedings were washed out for the 10th consecutive day following incessant protests and sloganeering by various parties, including TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and RJD over multiple issues, including special status for Andhra Pradesh and banking scam. Congress members were also seen standing at their seats. Soon after papers and reports were laid during the Zero Hour, Mahajan said she has received a notice for no-confidence motion. “I am duty-bound to bring it… provided the House is in order,” she said amid the din.

“I request all of you to go back to your seats,” Mahajan told the members protesting in the Well. As the members continued with the protests, the Speaker said since the House is not in order, she was unable to take up the notice and then adjourned the proceedings for the day. During Zero Hour, members from TRS and AIADMK were in the Well holding placards and shouting slogans.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal made a statement regarding the government business to be taken up in the House next week. Earlier soon after the House assembled and was to take up the Question Hour, the proceedings were adjourned till noon and later for the day.

Protesting members from various parties were sporting stoles of multiple colours. While members from TRS were wearing pink ones, those from TDP were seen with yellow stoles. Many AIADMK members, who have been demanding immediate setting up of the Cauvery river management, sported stoles carrying black, white and red stripes. Members of the Samajwadi Party, which wrested two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh from ruling BJP, were wearing their red-coloured party caps. Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav too was sporting the cap.

The House also extended the time for the Joint Committee on the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017 to submit its report. Earlier, three newly elected MPs — RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam (Araria-Bihar) and SP members Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (Phulpur-UP) and Praveen Kumar Nishad (Gorakhpur-UP) — took oath. The House also paid respect to three departed former members and noted cosmologist Stephen Hawking, who passed away this week. Tributes were also paid to nine CRPF personnel, who were killed in a IED blast in Chhattisgarh, on March 13. Since Parliament reconvened on March 5 after Budget Session recess, the Lok Sabha has been witnessing disruptions on a daily basis. On Wednesday amid chaos, the House had passed the Finance Bill and appropriation bills without any discussion.