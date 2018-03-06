Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests over PNB Scam

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid protests over various issues, including the Rs 12,600 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

Even as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the government was ready for a discussion on banking irregularities, protests continued which led to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourning the House for the day. The House saw its first adjournment within minutes of meeting at 11 a.m. When it reassembled at 12 p.m., the scene was no different and papers were laid on the table amid sloganeering and with MPs trooping near the speaker’s podium.

Kumar requested members of all parties to return to their seats. He said government was ready for a discussion on banking irregularities over the year and its impact on the economy, and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would reply to the debate. The Minister also accused Congress of running away from the debate.

“This is the second part of the budget session, we have to transact financial business. We also have to debate various demands for grants. If the house can run everyone can raise their issues. “I specially don’t understand why my friends from Congress are agitated. They wanted discussion on irregularities in banking, we are ready for that. Those who have committed crime should be punished. In all these years, whatever has happened should be discussed. The crimes and irregularities committed during the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government, that should also be discussed,” he said.

There was “no question” of saving anyone, the minister added. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge meanwhile asked why Nirav Modi, the main accused in the PNB financial fraud, was allowed to escape. “Public money was looted and perpetrators were allowed to leave the country,” he said. The second half of the Budget Session will end on April 6.