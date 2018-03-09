Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests by members on various issues

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes this morning amid vociferous protests by various parties over a number of issues, including the PNB scam.

Ashok Gajapati Raju (TDP), who had resigned yesterday as Civil Aviation minister, was seen standing in the Well with his party colleagues demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Like others, he too was wearing a stole depicting his party’s colour. As the House met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan welcomed a parliamentary delegation from South Korea. Later, the House paid tributes to former members Prabodh Panda, Shyama Singh and Bhanu Kumar Shastri who had died recently.

Soon after the members from various parties trooped into the Well, prompting the Speaker to remark that after a minute of silence, the House is again witnessing din. Members from AIADMK, TDP and YSR Congress were in the Well holding placards. While AIADMK was demanding constitution of the Cauvery Board to settle water disputes with neighbouring states, the TDP was demanding special status for AP. The YSR Congress too was making a similar demand.

While one TDP MP was holding an idol, another had donned a colourful traditional headgear. Congress members did not enter the Well but were holding placards demanding that tainted businessman Nirav Modi be brought back to India. The Speaker then adjourned the House till 12 noon even as Question Hour was in progress.