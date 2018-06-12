Liquor ban to stay, excise law to be reviewed: Bihar CM

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the liquor ban would remain in force, though his government was planning to amend the excise law in view of complaints about misuse of its stringent provisions.

Certain harsh and draconian provisions in the excise act would be amended, he announced here. Talking to media persons here at the CM secretariat after his weekly Samvad programme, Nitish said he was personally monitoring the implementation of the prohibition law and observed that the provisions of the act were being misused and abused by the police and excise officials. The innocent poor were being harassed under the non-bailable provisions of the law, he said.

Nitish said the state government is seeking opinion of the legal experts on the issue. The Chief Secretary too has constituted a committee of senior officers to suggest amendments in the relevant sections.

Under the existing act, 1.42 lakh people were arrested and sent to jail as the offence was non-bailable by the special excise courts. Excise officials had filed 1.17 lakh cases and recovered 30 lakh litres of liquor.

Large number of private vehicles, including buses and trucks were seized for carrying liquor which is banned in the state. Many residential and business premises too have been sealed as liquor was found there.

Over a dozen officers and jawans of the forces were detained at different stations following seizure of liquor from their berths during their travel through Bihar .They too were arrested and sent to jail immediately. Last week, three officials of East Champaran collectorate were caught drinking liquor in the office and sent to jail.