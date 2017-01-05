Liquor ban in Bihar, tribute to Guru Gobind Singh, Gandhi, says Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that the prohibition of liquor in the state is a tribute to Guru Gobind Singh and Mahatma Gandhi.

“I always say that liquor and addiction to something is bad and should be eradicated. Prohibition of liquor in Bihar is a tribute to Guru Gobind Singh ji and Mahatma Gandhi,” Nitish said while speaking at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Prakash Parv.

Nitish also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning consumption of liquor in Gujarat when he was the chief minister.

“When liquor will be banned then only our country would touch new heights,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar for his ‘nasha-mukti abhiyan’, and said it would inspire others as well.

“I congratulate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his nasha-mukti abhiyan. It can save the coming generations and act as an inspiration to other states,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Bihar Chief Minister for organising the special event on Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary.