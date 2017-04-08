LG cancels allotment of bungalow for AAP office

New Delhi : Accusing the BJP of playing dirty politics, the AAP on Friday said Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has cancelled the allotment of a bungalow at 206 Rouse Avenue, renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, that houses the AAP headquarters.

However, the Lt. Governor’s Office did not confirm the development.

“I have got to know that the L-G has cancelled the allotment made for the AAP office,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said.

“Why so much enmity with AAP? What crime has the AAP committed that you (Lt. Governor) do not let us work in Delhi?” he asked.

The AAP leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing “dirty politics” and said that injustice was being done to the AAP despite it holding 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. “The party — which is in power in Delhi — cannot have an office though 14 Pant Marg, a ministerail bungalow, is allocated to the BJP’s state unit for office,” Sanjay Singh said.

“I do not understand what kind of discrimination is being done to AAP.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the move was a result of the AAP’s fight to save the nation from corruption.