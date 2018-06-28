LeT’s Naveed Jatt and two others killed Bukhari: Cops

Srinagar : The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday identified the killers of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari. According to sources, two of the assailants are from South Kashmir and another is a Pakistani national.The Pakistani militant is Naveed Jutt, who had earlier escaped from police custody from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in February this year, said a police source. Jutt is associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.

While the police have blamed terrorist outfit for the attack, Lashkar has denied its complicity terming it an act of “Indian agencies.”

Shujaat Bukhari, the chief editor of Rising Kashmir, was killed on June 14 by three men outside his office in Srinagar’s press enclave. Two of Bukhari’s Personal Security Officers were also killed in the attack.

The police had earlier arrested a local who had escaped with a pistol belonging to one of Bukhari’s guards and two mobile phones belonging to the journalist. “He appears to be a drug addict. He is still in our custody but does not appear to be part of the terror conspiracy to assassinate Bukhari,” the source said.

However, the Lashkar-e-Toiba on Wednesday derided reports about its cadres’ involvement in the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari as an attempt to defame the outfit.