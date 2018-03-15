Lesbianism controversy: West Bengal govt to ask Kolkata school why it wanted written admissions about lesbianism

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday said it will approach the management of a city school to ascertain whether it had obtained admission from 10 students that they had indulged in lesbianism.

Kamala Girls School’s acting headmistress had said two days back that following a complaint by classmates, the school had called the 10 students who admitted that they had indulged in lesbian behaviour. The school then asked them to admit it in writing, which these students did.

But when the school summoned the guardians of the ten students, they rubbished the allegations and staged a noisy protest, against the school “getting the written admissions forcibly”. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the government was not treating the issue lightly, as it was unprecedented in the educational institutions of the state.

“In the past, we had never received reports of such incidents in the state’s educational institutions. If such an incident (lesbianism) had indeed happened, it would be against the ethos of our state. “I will ascertain from the school management what prompted them to secure the written admission from the students,” said Chatterjee.