LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL POLLS ON OCTOBER 3

New Delhi : The Election Commission on Friday announced the legislative council elections on October 3 for one seat in Maharashtra and three seats in Karnataka.

The Maharashtra seat fell vacant from the death of Pandurang Pundlik Fundkar on May 31 while three Karnataka seats became vacant from the resignations of K S Eshwarappa, V Somanna and Dr G Parameshwara on their getting elected to the Assembly on May 31.

Nominations open on September 14 and continue up to September 22 while the withdrawals allowed up to September 26, an EC announcement said.