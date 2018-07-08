Learn etiquette, scoffed Khattar advises scribes

Sirsa (Haryana) : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was seen indulging in a heated argument with a journalist earlier in the day. Speaking to media here, a scoffed Khattar told a journalist to learn etiquettes, and added that the role of media was to ask questions, and not level allegations.

The remark came after the journalist questioned Khattar on the delays in the redressal of grievances received on the ‘CM window’, the public grievance portal for citizens of Haryana to register grievances.

“Journalists are just a medium. Your job is to ask questions, not levy allegations. Learn etiquettes first. I am answerable to the citizens, not to you,” Khattar said.

On a related note, the Chief Minister is reportedly touring the nation to garner feedback about the functioning of his government, which is due to complete four years this October.