Law minister hits back at Rahul for his claim on judges’ appointments

New Delhi : Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his claim about huge pendency of cases in courts and shortage of judges, saying the government’s notice to Cambridge Analytica for data mining has unnerved the Congress president.

“Legal system collapsing under Pending Cases: Supreme Court 55,000+, High Court 37 Lakh+, Lower Courts 2.6 Crore+. Yet, a staggering 400 High Court and 6,000 Lower Court judges not appointed, while Law Minister preoccupied peddling fake news,” Gandhi said on Twitter on Saturday, using the hashtag “JudiciaryDemonetised”.

Hitting back at Gandhi for the tweet, Prasad said judiciary has never been made part of any political debate in the country. He also said that in 2016, a record 126 high court judges were appointed in one year, which he claimed was highest since independence.

“The tradition of the country has been that even in case of extreme political hostility, we keep judiciary aside, and we should continue to do so,” Prasad told PTI.

He wondered whether Rahul’s tweet on judicial pendency was a result of “nervousness” after government’s notice to Cambridge Analytica for data mining.

Gandhi’s attack had come after Prasad accused the Congress of hiring the services of the controversial data firm, accused of harvesting data stolen from Facebook, in previous elections.

The charge has been denied by the Congress, which instead accused the BJP of using the services of the firm.

“Should we suspect that the notice to Cambridge Analytica and the promise of a vigourous action has unnerved him, made him angry and also apprehensive,” the BJP leader said.

Gandhi had also taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in appointment of judges to the Supreme Court.

“Justice K M Joseph, overturned President’s rule in Uttarakhand in 2016. When his name was proposed for the Supreme Court, Modi ji’s ego was hurt. Approval of over 100 judges, cleared for the Supreme Court and various High Courts are now on hold. #JudiciaryDemonetised(sic),” he had said in another tweet.