Law and order in UP missing: Now, a video of youth being thrashed by masked men surfaces

Mumbai: The law and order in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is not really looking good a the moment. UP police has been making news for taking no action in the Unnao rape case against the BJP MLA. Now a video has surfaced on the internet shared by News Agency ANI, where a man is being beaten-up by masked men.

As per ANI a youth was thrashed by masked men with sticks in Mathura, allege, “I was threatened by a man against whom I lodged police complaint because he opened fire at a Holi celebrations event in the district.” The man was arrested after victim’s complaint.

#WATCH: Youth thrashed by masked men with sticks in #Mathura, allege, ‘I was threatened by a man against whom I lodged police complaint because he opened fire at a Holi celebrations event in the district.’ The man was arrested after victim’s complaint (11.04.18) pic.twitter.com/RvGbcqUdHY

Earlier a burnt body of woman was found in the forest area, in Asoha. The body has not been identified yet, police and forensic team are conduct the investigation.

The UP police and the law and order in UP has been under the scrutiny for quite sometime now, and after the Unnao rape case the the UP police is scrutinised even more.