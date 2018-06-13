Lankesh case assailant held

Bengaluru : There is a breakthrough in the Gauri Lankesh murder case with the arrest of the main shooter. Lankesh was the editor of weekly Kannada tabloid Lankesh Patrike and a columnist for several dailies. The assailants had fired seven bullets at Lankesh, of which three hit her and four missed the target.

The accused, Parashuram Wagmare, is a member of the right-wing group Sri Rama Sene. Wagmare, the police said, was also accused of hoisting Pakistan’s flag at the office of Sindagi’s revenue officer along with six others to foment Hindu–Muslim tensions in the town in 2012. The next day, he and his co-activists of the Sri Rama Sene had held protests outside the taluk office against the hoisting of such a flag and even tried to manhandle the district police superintendent. On Tuesday morning, many Hindu activists, including lawyers who have represented the accused in terror cases in Maharashtra, came together to hold a press conference. They alleged that they were being targeted as part of a political conspiracy.