Lalu takes dig at Nitish, says ‘Palturam’ non-existent in Bihar

Patna : RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying he is almost non-existent in the ruling dispensation in the state and the BJP is calling the shots.

Prasad said this while talking to reporters during which he urged the Congress, the TMC and other opposition parties to join him in his protest against demonetisation by organising rallies on November 8, the day high-value notes were scrapped last year, reports PTI.

Without naming Kumar, his former ally, he said, “Palturam (turncoat) is almost non-existent in the ruling dispensation in the state. It is Sushil Modi and the BJP who are calling the shots.”

Replying to a query on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s allegations against his family in benaami land deal cases, Prasad claimed, “He (Sushil Modi) himself is making a lot of money. He has chosen his portfolios with this purpose in mind.”