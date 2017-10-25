Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Lalu takes dig at Nitish, says ‘Palturam’ non-existent in Bihar

Lalu takes dig at Nitish, says ‘Palturam’ non-existent in Bihar

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 12:07 am
FOLLOW US:

Patna : RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying he is almost non-existent in the ruling dispensation in the state and the BJP is calling the shots.

Prasad said this while talking to reporters during which he urged the Congress, the TMC and other opposition parties to join him in his protest against demonetisation by organising rallies on November 8, the day high-value notes were scrapped last year, reports PTI.

Without naming Kumar, his former ally, he said, “Palturam (turncoat) is almost non-existent in the ruling dispensation in the state. It is Sushil Modi and the BJP who are calling the shots.”


Replying to a query on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s allegations against his family in benaami land deal cases, Prasad claimed, “He (Sushil Modi) himself is making a lot of money. He has chosen his portfolios with this purpose in mind.”

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…