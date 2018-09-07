Lalu moved to hosp to escape dogs barking

RANCHI: Lalu Prasad has been shifted to the paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) as he could not reportedly sleep due to incessant barking of dogs near the super speciality ward.

The RJD leader was moved to Room 11 on Wednesday night, RIMS Superintendent Vivek Kashyap told reporters on Thursday. He said permission was granted by the Superintendent of the Birsa Munda Central Jail to shift him, reports IANS.

Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator Bhola Yadav had said on September 3 that Lalu Yadav was not able to sleep due to the barking of dogs.