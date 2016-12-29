Lalu calls PM dictator

Patna : Though isolated in his agitation against demonetisation, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday led party workers on dharna at GAC fields here and alleged Narendra Modi was behaving like a dictator. Addresing party workers, Lalu appealed to the electorate in UP “Modi Hatao,Desh bachao” and predicted Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Samajwadi party would retain power.

Lalu said BJP would meet the defeat in UP elections like it faced in Bihar assembly elections last year. Lalu alleged Narendra Modi in his election speeches in 2014 had promised unearthing of black money in Swiss Banks and bringing the money of Indians from abroad. He failed to meet his commitment and now he has failed in giving relief to the people post November 8.