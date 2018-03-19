Kuwaiti tortures Indian domestic worker

Kuwaiti: Police here are looking for a Kuwaiti accused of torturing his Indian domestic worker. The Indian woman had a deep cut on the head and bruises on the hands and arms, a report in Al-Rai daily cited police officials as saying.

The woman was taken to a hospital by the accused’s sister who came to the vicitm’s rescue while she was being tortured, The Times Kuwait reported on Monday.

The Indian woman later contacted her brother who is working in Kuwait and the latter filed a complaint with the police. A medical report of the victim was also submitted to police.