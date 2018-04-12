Kumar Vishwas axed as AAP Raj in-charge

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Wednesday said that Deepak Bajpai has replaced Kumar Vishwas as the party’s in-charge for the Rajasthan Assembly elections as he was not able to devote time in the state, further sidelining the dissident leader.

The step was taken this week by AAP’s top decision-making body – the Political Affairs Committee, senior party Ashutosh said, reports PTI.

Elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

“Deepak Bajpai will be the in-charge of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Kumar Vishwas was not able to devote time for election preparations due to his preoccupations,” Ashutosh said.

He said the AAP will contest the assembly polls in Rajasthan with full strength.

Vishwas has been openly critical of the AAP leadership specially after he lost out in the Rajya Sabha nominations in January. He recently attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the former’s apology in defamation cases.

He was made the Rajasthan in-charge last year and was asked to build the organisation in the state. During the same time, Vishwas crossed swords with the party’s top brass on a host of issues including Rajya Sabha nominations.

He also alleged that he was not getting any kind of support from the leadership for the state polls.