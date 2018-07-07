K’taka showcase of Cong caring for farmers: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday cited the massive loan waiver to the Karnataka farmers as symbolic of how much the party cares for the farmers vis-a-vis the Modi government applying only a ‘band-aid’ in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif crops announced early this week.

“PM’s grand MSP increase is budgeted at just 15,000 cr for India’s 120 million farmers, which is like applying a band-aid to a massive haemorrhage,” he said on his Twitter handle. “To put this MSP increase in perspective: In Karnataka, we have waived small farmer loans of over 34,000 cr!” What is the lesson? Rahul tweeted: “Marketing vs Action.”