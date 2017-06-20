PATNA: Distancing himself from the grand alliance, Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar on Monday afternoon extended his support to the candidature of Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind who was declared NDA candidate for the 2017 presidential election.

After meeting Kovind, Nitish Kumar told media persons outside the Raj Bhawan “Congress president Sonia Gandhi had called me. RJD president also spoke to me. I have conveyed my feelings to them.”

Nitish praised Kovind and said he had an excellent and ideal relationship with the Bihar Governor and said that “Kovind will be a suitable candidate for the role of president. I was happy that Kovind was nominated as the candidate for the President”.

The official line of the JDU was further made clear by KC Tyagi who said “Kovind had an excellent relation with the Bihar government”.