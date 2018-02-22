Kolkata: Woman breaches security cordon, gets onto Mamata Banerjee’s dais

Kolkata: A woman bypassed all security arrangements and jumped onto the dais during West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s public speech in North Dinajpur district on Thursday.

The woman, a local resident, promptly threw herself at Banerjee’s feet much to the latter’s surprise, before immediately being dragged away by the security personnel present on the stage. Clearly incensed by the security breach, Banerjee flayed the officials and security personnel, and instructed them to check what is the matter with the woman.

“Do you guys see the lacuna (in security)? Let her sit on the stage. We must check what is the matter with her.

“No work can be done in this manner. How can someone run onto the stage like that? This is not the right way. One can write me a letter about the problems, if needed. That would be enough,” she said.

The woman later said she wanted to talk to Banerjee at the Hemtabad event to ask her to ensure action against her father’s murderer.

“We earlier tried to meet the Chief Minister during her tour to Malda district but that did not happen. We even went to Nabanna (state secretariat) in Kolkata, but were not allowed to meet her. We just want our father’s murderer punished,” she said.