Kolkata: Police arrest college student for molesting Foreign Consulate officer

Kolkata: Police arrest college student for molesting Foreign Consulate officer

— By PTI | Apr 14, 2018 03:17 pm
Representational image

Kolkata: A senior official of a foreign Consulate office here was allegedly molested by a man in its vicinity, police said today.

The middle-aged woman complained to the Shakespeare Sarani police station that she was molested by a man while she was walking on the street on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner (crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, police ran a check of the CCTV footage and the man was identified as Rohit Agarwal, a third-year commerce student of a college in south Kolkata. He was arrested on Thursday and is currently in judicial custody, Tripathi said.


