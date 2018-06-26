Kolkata: Eight year old girl chokes herself to death while playing

Kolkata: An eight-year-old girl was found dead in her house in neighbouring North 24 Parganas having choked herself fatally while playing with ropes, police said on Tuesday.”Her parents revealed that the girl was very active and played around by climbing and swinging. The death on Monday seems to be due to the ropes tightening around her neck. There are no other injury marks. The body has been sent for post-mortem to make things clear,” said the investigating officer from Jaggadal police station.

The family members revealed that she watched cartoons a lot and always played around.”We had played in the rain together, after that she was playing on her own with her dolls. My sister watched cartoons a lot. She also avidly watched a crime show,” her sister said. However, a city-based psychologist said: “It is not right to blame cartoons and other TV shows. Even if a child is watching, he/she must be made aware of reality, through discussions initiated by the family members.”