Khandu extends cabinet, 3 new faces inducted

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expanded his ministry with Governor V Shanmuganathan administering the oath of office and secrecy to three new faces at a function in the Raj Bhawan here.

Those inducted were Dr Mahesh Chai, Bamang Felix and Deputy Speaker Alo Libang Nyapin.

In a dramatic move, Khandu along with 32 People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) MLAs had joined BJP on December 31 last year and had dropped three ministers.

Chief Secretary Shakuntala Doley Gamlin conducted the function, attended by Khandu’s cabinet colleagues, Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, former chief minister and lone Congress MLA Nabam Tuki and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The Gauhati High Court is scheduled to hear a case moved by the state Congress regarding joining of 33 Congress MLAs including Khandu, with PPA. The BJP Legislature Party leader has also not being elected in the state. —PTI