Kerala: Woman stands up to molester, accused arrested after video goes viral

Kerala: The Kerala police arrested a man for trying to molest and stalk a woman, the incident came to light after a video went viral. The man is from Kozhikode.

In the CCTV footage which went viral, the man is seen walking ahead of the woman and as soon as they entered a narrow alley, the man pounced on her. However, the woman fought back and raised an alarm. The man was scared and he started running. In the video, the man is seen running half naked as his lungi slipped.

The woman did not report the incident to the police. However, a case was later registered after the video went viral. The shocking visuals were captured by a CCTV installed by a resident association in the nearby spot. It was posted online by one of the residents and it soon turned viral.

“The incident happened on the evening of October 18 near YMCA road. We have identified the accused and he has been arrested. The man, a painter by profession, was earlier involved in a couple of cases including stalking and indecent behaviour,” said a senior police officer from north Kerala to Hindustan Times.