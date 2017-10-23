Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Kerala: Woman stands up to molester, accused arrested after video goes viral

Kerala: Woman stands up to molester, accused arrested after video goes viral

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 23, 2017 11:40 am
FOLLOW US:

Kerala: The Kerala police arrested a man for trying to molest and stalk a woman, the incident came to light after a video went viral. The man is from Kozhikode.

In the CCTV footage which went viral, the man is seen walking ahead of the woman and as soon as they entered a narrow alley, the man pounced on her. However, the woman fought back and raised an alarm. The man was scared and he started running. In the video, the man is seen running half naked as his lungi slipped.

The woman did not report the incident to the police. However, a case was later registered after the video went viral. The shocking visuals were captured by a CCTV installed by a resident association in the nearby spot. It was posted online by one of the residents and it soon turned viral.


“The incident happened on the evening of October 18 near YMCA road. We have identified the accused and he has been arrested. The man, a painter by profession, was earlier involved in a couple of cases including stalking and indecent behaviour,” said a senior police officer from north Kerala to Hindustan Times.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…