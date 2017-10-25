Kerala: Three men with suspected ISIS links arrested in Kannur

Kannur (Ker): Three men with suspected links with the Islamic State terrorist group were arrested in the district today, police said. The trio, who had left the state years ago, were suspected to have visited Syria and reportedly received training from the terror outfit, they said.

“Three persons, Mithilaj, Abdul Razzak and Rashid, in the age group of 25 and 30, were arrested around 3.00 pm for their links with the IS,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kannur, Sadanandan said.

“They have been arrested based on an evidence obtained after examining their phone calls. Further interrogation is going on,” he said.

The three hail from Chakkarakkal and Valappattinam in the district and had returned from Turkey recently, the police said.

The National Investigation Agency has been probing cases of disappearance of at least 21 people who had left the state under mysterious circumstances over a period of time and are suspected to have joined the ISIS. Among them, 17 were from Kasaragod and four from Palakkad. They include four women and three children.