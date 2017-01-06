Kerala police detain Shashi Tharoor, other Cong leaders over demonetisation protest

Trivandrum: The Kerala Police on Friday detained Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and other party leaders for protesting against demonetisation outside the RBI office here.

“There was no violence of anything on anybody and we were arrested and taken to police camp, where we were peacefully released there was no further issue. It was very difficult for them (Police) to suggest that there was not any breach of the peace nor did we try forcibly to enter the Reserve Bank premises,” Tharoor told ANI.

He further said that the throng was just raising slogans with enthusiasm as a gesture to show the concern of the people against all the consequences post demonetisation.

“The Reserve Bank has really led down the country and its conduct in planning and implementation of this (demonetisation) scheme has been deplorable to serve the least. We will continue speaking up for the voice of the people,” he said.

Tharoor, had said earlier that the demonetisation drive was implemented badly and in an astonishingly incompetent manner.

Tharoor along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have anchored the opposition’s attacks on the ban of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 aimed to unearthing black money.