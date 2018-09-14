Kerala Nun Rape Case: Missionaries of Jesus release picture of rape survivour along with Bishop

The Missionaries of Jesus today released the picture a 44-year-old nun who was raped by Jalandhar bishop, Franco Mulakkal as many as 13 times between 2014 and 2016 . The news was a shocker for the country. And now releasing the picture of a victim can only be termed as stooping to new lows.

In an inquiry report submitted to SIT, the congregation made the complainant nun’s picture public which is a clear violation of Supreme Court guidelines that prohibits anyone from publicly revealing the identity of a rape survivor. Responding to allegations made by the nun and other nuns, the Missionaries of Charity claimed that in the picture they released, the nun can be seen smiling alongside the accused Bishop at a public function.

Currently, the case is heard at Kerala high court, although after the news was broke a section society are furious on the on going matter. And protest was started against the delay of in the Bishop’s arrest.