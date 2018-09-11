Kerala nun died due to drowning, says post-mortem report

Thiruvananthapuram: The 55-year-old nun who was found dead inside the well of a convent in Kollam district of Kerala died due to drowning, the post-mortem report stated Monday.

There were no other injury marks on the body of Sister Susan, an inmate of Mount Tabor Dayara Convent at Pathanapuram, except the “self-inflicted” injuries on the wrists, police said, quoting the report.

The post-mortem of the nun, belonging to the Malankara Syrian Orthodox church, was carried out at the government medical college hospital here.