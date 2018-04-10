Kerala: Man dies in police custody, family alleges torture by police

Ernakulam: After an accused arrested in an alleged suicide case in Kerala’s Varapuzha passed away in a hospital on Monday, his family alleged that he was tortured in police custody. Ernakulam Police have begun an investigation into the case.

“If police is found to be guilty, action will be taken. When he was arrested and underwent medical checkup, he complained of nothing. Others arrested with him did not say of assault in custody,” Ernakulam Rural SP told ANI.

Sreejith was one of the 10 who drove a fisherman to commit suicide. All including him were taken to the hospital for a medical checkup after their arrest.