Kerala Love Jihad Case: Supreme Court to examine in open court Hadiya’s ‘free consent’

New Delhi: The curious case of ‘love jihad’ — wherein Akhila Ashokan (24), a Hindu girl from Kerala, converted to Islam and married a Muslim boy — will be finally heard by the Supreme Court on November 27.

A 3-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Monday asked Hadia’s (Akhila’s) father to produce her in the court to ascertain her mental health and her views on marriage to one Shafin Jahan, and whether she had given consent to the marriage.

It rejected a plea by her father’s counsel to question her only in-camera, saying it would hear her views in an open court. That means Hadiya is finally going to be heard — a right that was denied to her by her parents, her community and even the Kerala High Court, which annulled the marriage in May and sent her back to her father’s house in Kottayam

The court was hearing a petition filed by her husband Shafin Jahan challenging the High Court’s verdict on a petition by her father alleging that she was forcibly converted and being held against her will and that her husband had alleged links with terror group IS.

Stressing that it wants to hear from her whether the marriage was with her consent and under no pressure or any other factor, the court directed both Hadia’s father and Kerala police to ensure her presence in the court on November 27.

The court said consent of an adult for marriage is prime — a verdict that women’s rights activists have been waiting for. I think the Supreme Court’s observations saying they want to find out what Hadiya thinks is a welcome order. She is an adult woman, she has to be treated as such,” said lawyer Vrinda Grover, a women’s rights activist.

Another Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy said: “When an adult woman marries — even if the person is a convicted terrorist — that is her right. The Kerala High Court’s annulment of her marriage is wholly without jurisdiction. She should not be confined in this manner, only a criminal can be.”

On August 16, the Supreme Court had ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country’s “anti-terror” agency, to probe whether the marriage was part of a “love jihad” conspiracy or whether the woman converted to Islam of her own free will. The NIA is looking into Jahan’s alleged “radical” views and his suspected linked with the banned Islamic groups.