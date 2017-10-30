Kerala ‘love jihad’ case: Supreme Court orders Hadiya’s father to present her in court on November 27

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday asked the father of Hadiya, a 24-year-old Hindu woman from Kerala who converted to Islam, to present her in court on November 27 to ascertain her views on her marriage to a Muslim man, Shafin Jahan.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra also said that it would ascertain her views in the open court, as it did not accept that she be questioned by the judges in-camera.

Hadiya alias Akhila had converted to Islam last year and married Shafin Jahan. The apex court was on Monday hearing Jahan’s plea against the Kerala High Court order of May, annulling her marriage. Her father had appealed for in-camera proceedings, but the Supreme Court declined his request.

The marriage had been challenged in the High Court by Hadiya’s father, who also alleged that her husband had links with terror group IS.

Jahan had also pleaded before the Supreme Court to cancel the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into their marriage. The NIA probe was ordered by the apex court.