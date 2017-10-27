Kerala Love Jihad Case: In latest video, Hadiya claims her life is in danger

Mumbai: In a video that was released on Thursday you can see Akhila Ashokan aka Hadiya pleading to activist Rahul Eashwar to get her out, as she fears she will be killed anytime. Hadiya fears that her life is in danger. She was put in the protective custody of her parents after Kerala High Court annulled her marriage with Shain Jahan on charges of ‘love jihad’.

Hadiya in the video says, “You need to get me out. I will be killed anytime, tomorrow or the day after, I am sure. I know my father is getting angry. When I walk, he is hitting and kicking me. If my head or any other part of my body hits somewhere and I die.”

According to a report by Zee News, Hadiya, a 25-year-old homeopathic doctor, had converted to Islam after she married Shafin Jahan last year. The Kerala High Court has annulled her marriage after her father told the court that Shafin Jahan has links with terror outfits and his daughter was forcibly converted to Islam.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had ordered a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter and find out if it was a case of ‘love jihad’. Supreme Court had also questioned the Kerala High Court for annulling the marriage between two consenting adults.