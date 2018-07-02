Kerala KTET Answer Key 2018 for June 23, 30 exams for category 1,2,3,4 to be released soon, here’s how to download

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPD) is going to release the Kerala Teacher Eligibility test answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2, which was held on June 23 and Paper 3 and Paper 4 conducted on June 30 examinations, soon. The examination was held at a large no of centres across Kerala and lakhs of aspirants in the state have appears for the KTET examination. Candidates of KTET examination can soon download their answer key in PDF for June 23 and June 30 examinations. Candidates can download answer key from the official website or from the official website-@ ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Steps to Download 2018 KTET Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website or the direct link provided below.

Step 2: The homepage will be displayed.

Step 3: Click on ‘KTET Answer Key 2018’ link.

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the provided fields.

Step 5: Click on download button.

Step 6: The answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download/ Take a printout for further reference.

KTET Answer Key 2018 – Important Details

Name of the Authority– Government of Kerala General Education

Name of the Exam– Teachers Eligibility Test

Official Site– ktet.kerala.gov.in

Selection Process– Written Examination

Exam Date– June 23, 2018 and June 30, 2018

Category-KTET Answer Key for Category I & II; KTET Answer Key for Category III & IV

Status-Releasing shortly

Meanwhile, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) released notification for the recruitment of Teacher vacancies of categories — Lower Primary Classes Teachers, Upper Primary Classes Teachers, Higher Classes Teachers, Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers and Physical Education Teachers. Many of eligible and interested candidates attended the exam. Many of the eligible aspirants have applied for Teacher jobs.