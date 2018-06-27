Kerala government to honour 76 medical professionals for Nipah service 

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to honour 76 medical professionals at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for their dedicated and committed service during the Nipah virus outbreak. The decision was taken at a weekly cabinet meeting held here.

Among those who got an advance increment included 4 assistant professors, 26 nursing staff, 17 cleaning staff, four attendants, four security staff, three laboratory technicians, two health inspectors and one plumber. Twelve junior residents and three senior residents will be given one sovereign of gold (7.98 grams) each for their dedication in their work when the tragedy struck.

The government also decided to honour the best nurse in the government sector by giving an award in memory of Lini Puthussery, a nurse at a rural health centre in Kozhikode who died after contacting the Nipah virus from a patient. Nipah struck Kerala in May leaving 13 dead and over 2,000 under observation.