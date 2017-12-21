Kerala DGP sacked for anti-govt remarks

TRIVANDRUM: The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Wednesday suspended DGP Jacob Thomas, the senior-most IPS officer in the state cadre, from service for his anti-government remarks, reports PTI.

Thomas, who was serving as the director of the Institute of Management in Government (IMG), for the last seven months was earlier removed from the position of the chief of vigilance and anti-corruption bureau by the ruling party.

According to official sources, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had directed suspension of the officer under the relevant sections of All India Service Rules as some of his recent remarks had shown the government in poor light.

Recently during a seminar on International Anti- Corruption Day, Thomas had lashed out at the state government alleging that there was total breakdown of law and order situation in the state.