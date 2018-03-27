Kerala Crime: Radio Jockey Rajesh hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram

In a barbaric case of death due to hacking, a popular radio jockey from Thiruvananthapuram was hacked to death in the early hours of Tuesday. Thirty-six-year-old Rajesh, who reportedly used to work with Red FM, was hacked by unidentified persons in Pallikkal police station limits.

According to Pallikkal police investigating the case, the accused barged into a recording studio where Rajesh used to record folk songs and hacked him. Although he was rushed to the hospital, Rajesh succumbed to injuries on the way, reported The News Minute.

While cops have registered a case of murder, they are yet to identify the accused. The police suspect that a gang is involved in the heinous act. Media reports stated that the gang arrived in a red car and hacked Rajesh and his friend, who is undergoing treatment. Further details are awaited.