Kerala church sex scandal: Jalandhar Bishop ‘innocent soul’, says Missionaries of Jesus

Kochi: Calling the rape accused Jalandhar Bishop an “innocent soul”, the Missionaries of Jesus on Monday claimed that the protesting nuns in Kochi were being guided by external forces. In a press statement, the Missionaries of Jesus claimed that the rape allegations on Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, were totally baseless.

“We strongly condemn the protest in Kochi. We cannot crucify an innocent soul (Bishop) based on such allegations. The allegations are totally baseless. We doubt the nuns are forced into this protest by external influence,” the statement read. Members of the Joint Christian Council in Kochi held protests demanding the arrest of the Jalandhar Bishop, who is accused of raping a nun in Kottayam. On September 8, a group of nuns staged a sit-in protest at the High Court Junction bus station in Kochi demanding the arrest of Mulakkal.