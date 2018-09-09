Kerala: Body of a 54-year-old nun was found inside the well of the convent

Kollam: The body of a 54-year-old nun was found inside the well of the Mount Tabor convent at Pathanapuram in the district, police said. Sister Susan was a teacher at a school attached to the convent. Blood stains were found from inside her room and near the well from where the body was found this morning, police said.

According to a police official, they received information at around 9 AM about the nun’s body in the well. Congress leader Bindu Krishna said the death of the nun was shocking. “Blood stains were found inside her room and her hair was also found cut, according to reports” she said. An impartial probe is essential, she added.