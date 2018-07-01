Kerala bishop says nun targeting him for action taken

Kottayam : A Kerala bishop accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a Catholic nun has countered that the allegation was brought by the latter only to target him for taking action against her.

The Kottayam district police on Saturday launched investigations into both allegations, reports IANS.

The Catholic nun from here had alleged that her superior – Franco Mulakkal, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, Punjab, had sexually abused her 14 times.

But Mulakkal told the media on Saturday that trouble started in 2016 when he took up a complaint against her and took it to its logical conclusion.

“When I took up the complaint against her, the harassment started from her end and it has continued unabated since then – with allegations against me,” said the bishop, who has now also filed a complaint with the police.

Countering Mulakkal’s claim, the nun, however told the media that very soon she would reveal how she was exploited for over two years beginning 2014. The police is expected to record fresh statements of both the parties.