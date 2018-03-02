Kerala advocate files case against Grihalakshmi magazine for featuring breast-feeding model’s picture

An advocate from Kerala has recently filed a case against Grihalakshmi magazine for featuring model Gilu Joseph’s breastfeeding picture on its cover. Vinod Mathew has moved a local court in Kollam over the picture, reported news agency ANI.

Reportedly, the 27-year-old model did this bold photoshoot to normalise the issue of breastfeeding in public. When Indian Express got in touch with an actress for her gutsy move, she said, “It is a problem to interpret this sexually. Isn’t it a beautiful thing, friends? Why do you think it is wrong? Which god will be angry if you feed your child.” Moreover, when she was asked about her apprehensions in taking up the project, Gilu said, “Nothing can deter me from doing what I feel is right.”\

“I am extremely proud of my body and only I exercise rights over it. I only do things that I think is right for me, which is why I had no qualms in taking up this project,” she further added.

Gilu Joseph is not the first one for doing this kind of act. Earlier, India’s popular sitar player Anoushka Shankar had shared her breastfeeding picture on her social media account but it was not for a social cause.