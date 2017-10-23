Kerala: 15-year-old girl who jumped off school building dies

Kollam (Kerala): A 15-year-old girl who attempted suicide by jumping from her school building allegedly due to harassment by her teachers, succumbed to injuries at a hospital today in Thiruvananthapuram, about 65 kms from here, police said.

The class 10 student was admitted to the private hospital with injuries, which she had sustained after allegedly jumping from the third floor of the private school building here on October 20, police said.

The family of the student has alleged harassment by the school teachers for the incident. A case has been registered against two teachers of the school based on a complaint by the victim’s father.

Meanwhile, different students’ outfits staged protests here against the school management over the incident.